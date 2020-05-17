Wade is one of the historical figures of the NBA in recent times | Vaughn Ridley / .
Comparing players from various NBA eras is quite a complex exercise. The context of basketball has permanently changed throughout history. However, based on his achievements and impact on the league, we will look at the careers of two of the most impressive players of his generation: Dwyane Wade and Isiah Thomas.
Thomas came to the league in 1981 as the No. 2 pick in the draft and would play the Pistons his entire 13-season career. He was a star from start to finish, combining his quality as a scorer with his incomparable talent as a passer and is considered by many to be the best baseman in history. He won two NBA championships, the 1989 Final Series MVP, the title of Best Assist in the 1984-85 season, and would be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.
“I think the greatest team ever assembled and to ever play was …” @ Isiah Thomas shares his list of greatest teams and tells us where he thinks the Bad Boys rank. pic.twitter.com/87pbI5r8MW
– Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 17, 2020
Wade had an equally auspicious emergence, ranking No. 5 in the 2003 draft and becoming a landmark icon for the Miami Heat. His talent as one of the most complete shooting guards of all time led him to win three NBA championships, three picks for the league’s ideal defensive team, the 2009 scoring title and 2006 Finals MVP.
Dwyane Wade becomes the THIRD player to notch these stats after Michael Jordan and LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/qZkqfNA1hC
– Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) January 7, 2019
Both players are from Chicago. In their activity they were the axes of the offensive of champion teams. Although some point out that Wade had the advantage of sharing a club with figures such as Shaquille O’Neal or LeBron James, Thomas also experienced something similar with the Pistons of the 80s, who mainly depended on their role players, with elite physical defense .
If we talk about statistical impact Wade is a better player in general terms, since both in scoring, rebounding and efficiency averages he has a clear advantage over Thomas, who shone as a luxury assistant.
Dwyane Wade just passed Michael Jordan for most blocks by a guard in NBA history.
Greatness. (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/i4I6EcUVD2
– SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2019
In terms of qualitative defense, Thomas was pretty good, but Wade was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year on more than one occasion, counting on the intensity and tools necessary to be a headache for his rivals.
There is no way to deny Thomas’ impact on the NBA as one of the players who toppled the Lakers dynasty from “showtime” and in turn embittered Michael Jordan on more than one occasion. But what Wade has done over 16 years in terms of quality is spectacular and his career will remain one of the best for an escort in history. So the Miami one was better.