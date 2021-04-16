Dwyane Wade buys shares in Utah Jazz

The legend of the NBA, Dwyane Wade, bought a share in the property of the Utah Jazz, joining majority owner and Governor Ryan Smith with plans to take an active role in the franchise.

Dwyane Wade who was an icon in the NBA with the Miami Heat, he is the latest of several Hall of Fame level players with stakes in the ownership of the NBA, including Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks), Shaquille O’Neal (Sacramento Kings) and Charlotte Hornets. majority owner Michael Jordan. Magic Johnson previously owned a 4% stake in Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING NEWS: Former NBA champion and All-Star Dwayne Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz #JazzNation #CoachandCrewShow https://t.co/Y9ZzDe9Hxg pic.twitter.com/JrcdiqPpte – Michael Sorensen (@ Mic_Sorensen32) April 16, 2021

“This goes far beyond the dream I had of playing basketball in the NBAWade told ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this association is going to be like my relationship with Ryan, there will be a lot of things that I would want to be involved in. “

Unfortunately, people in my community do not have this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly. To achieve real change, this is where you need to be, at the top, and Ryan knows it. I am grateful for him, and I also know that I contribute a lot to this association beyond my basketball knowledge and skills, “he said. Dwyane Wade to ESPN.