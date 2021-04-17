Dwyane Wade becomes NBA owner

04/17/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The legendary Miami Heat figure has been relatively active in some social endeavors since retiring at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Among those things he wanted to learn about technologies and he became friend in friend of the majority owner, Ryan smith And this not only helped him enter another industry, it allowed him to fulfill a dream that he had pending in his life: To be the owner of an NBA team.

The player acquired an undetermined percentage of the Utah Jazz and his desire is to be able to be aware of what is happening within the organization’s operations.

Wade’s arrival was part of Smith’s plan after acquiring the team in October last year for $ 1.66 billion (€ 1.385 million). He spoke of this possibility since December in an interview he granted.

With the arrival of Dwyane Wade to the world of former proprietary players within the league, he joins Grant Hill (Atlanta), Shaquille O’Neal (Sacramento) and Michael Jordan (Charlotte).

Utah is currently the best team in the NBA at 42-14, but Wade’s arrival gives another look at a team that in recent seasons has been living through a resurgence after a downturn. It also brings freshness to a group of owners that is the youngest in the league.