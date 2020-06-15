The new uncertainty caused by the rebellion started last Friday by Kyrie irving, in which many of the NBA players want to avoid the return of the competition due to the situation in the United States caused by racism and the murder of George Floyd, has caused a cataract of opinions from the players themselves who are being positioning for or against the words of the Brooklyn Nets base.

One of those who have positioned themselves in favor has been Dwight Howard, player of Los Angeles Lakers and companion of LeBron James, who supports the continuity of the competition since he considers that it has nothing to do one thing with the other.

Howard has released an official statement this Saturday speaking about the situation and the opinion of those who are with Irving. The center was part of the phone call made by Kyrie on Friday night.

The highlight of Dwight Howard’s statement has been:

« I absolutely agree with everything mentioned by Kyrie Irving. I sincerely believe that basketball is not necessary right now, it is an entertainment that must be dispensed with. It will distract us from the true goal. I would like nothing more than to win my first NBA championship, but there are more important things than that. «

The Los Angeles Lakers start as favorites to take the ring this season. After 16 seasons in the NBA, it is the first time that the 34-year-old center is so close to winning it.

« I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship » Dwight Howard says in a statement that basketball isn’t needed right now, per @ByJillMartin pic.twitter.com/f7q6GLuEo0 – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2020

