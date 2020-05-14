Los Angeles Lakers of the 2012/13 season were a resounding failure. The initial quintet they had raised was scary: Nash, Kobe, Gasol, Howard and Artest. However, the thing did not work. Nash was injured and Mike D’Antoni was unable to lead the team. Further, Dwight Howard did not work or knew how to connect with Kobe Bryant. Here’s what happened to the now-again Lakers player:

“I wanted to be the best Howard ever that season, to be the star of the team. He was younger than Kobe and that’s what I thought he had to do at the time. It was very difficult for me and for him to have good communication. of course we were in different mental stages “

