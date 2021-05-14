Dwight Howard and Udonis Haslem expelled from match after fight

The players of the NBA, Dwight howard Y Udonis Haslem they were expelled from the game between Miami and 76ers due to anger.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat remained No. 5 in the Eastern Conference of the United States. NBA , beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night.

Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic 15 and Kendrick Nunn 13. Miami captain Udonis Haslem scored his first minutes of the season. NBA in the first half, he scored four points and was sent off with two technical fouls in just under three minutes.

The problem was with the big man on the 76ers team, Dwight howard which exchanged slaps.

Here the video:

Can’t make it up. 40-year-old Udonis Haslem gets off the bench for the #Heat for the first time all season and in 3 minutes he makes 2 buckets and then got ejected. pic.twitter.com/6zNAntClpZ – Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 14, 2021

Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have secured the No. 1 spot in the East with a win. MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who was dealing with the flu earlier in the week, scored just six points on 3-of-9 shooting.