Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson squanders $ 27.8 million on his new “White House”

The Rock might be very close to beginning his political career in the United States, but for now, he is buying his own “White House” in Beverly Park.

The wrestler-turned-movie star made himself of an incredible Mediterranean-style mansion within one of the most expensive communities in Los Angeles.

The massive white-walled, tile-roofed property sits on a 3.6-acre lot, one of the largest and most private in the upscale Beverly Park neighborhood.

The complex has 1640 m² of living space, distributed between the main mansion and the guest house of about 230 m², with a total of 6 bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.

Tucked high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, it is accessed by a long path lined with olive trees, making it look like a luxurious estate in the middle of Tuscany, rather than an LA mansion.

Hollywood’s highest-paid actor bought the house from “Mad About You” actor Paul Reiser, and its previous owner had been rocker Alex Van Halen, who built it in 1993.

Among the palatial property’s amenities are a full-size tennis court, an elevator, and of course, a fully-equipped gym.

The former wrestling champion and sports lover also has a backyard baseball field, along with an outdoor pool and an indoor pool.

It also has its own movie theater and music studio, courtesy of Van Halen.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters will feature the most prestigious neighbors like Denzel Washington, Rod Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Eddie Murphy, Sofía Vergara and Justin Bieber.

The house was originally listed at $ 30 million, but Johnson was able to negotiate a discount and close it at $ 27.8 million. Recovering the $ 2 million he resigned himself to losing by putting his Georgia farm up for sale just three months ago.

A recent poll showed that La Roca would have strong support should it run in the presidential election.

Far from saying no, the 48-year-old star responded on Twitter: “I’m not sure our Founding Fathers ever imagined that a bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan guy who drinks tequila. , drive a van and wear a fanny pack, join their club – but if it ever happens, it would be my honor to serve the people. “