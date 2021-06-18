Dwayne Johnson’s chances of returning to Fast and Furious

Will actor Dwayne Johnson return to the main series of Fast and Furious? Director Justin Lin answers the question.

Dwayne johnson He has participated in 4 films of the saga Fast and furious and has also starred in a spin-off with Jason statham. It has been rumored that he left the main films of the franchise because of his bad relationship with Vin Diesel, but still fans have always thought that he should come back at some point. Supposedly there will be up to eleven films, so seeing him in the grand finale should not be ruled out.

In a recent interview, the director Justin lin talked about the possibilities of Dwayne johnson to return to Fast and furious:

“I think that has always been our focus… A lot of the conversations I have are about characters who are not even there, but who are obviously still living and breathing in this universe. In this new movie, when I came back, I was thinking a lot about Hobbs and Shaw, and all the other characters. I sure never think of them as if they were gone. “

There will be a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw.

In 2019 the film was released Hobbs & Shaw spin-off of Fast and furious starring Dwayne johnson Y Jason statham. This fast-paced action adventure was a tremendous success, raising $ 759 million on a budget of $ 200 million, so it’s normal that they’re already thinking about the sequel. But they will have to hurry to confirm it because both actors have very tight schedules.

Above all Dwayne johnson, since it has about 8 films scheduled for the next few years, where they stand out Black Adam, The King, DC League of Super-Pets, San Andreas 2 Y Doc Savage.

Would you like to see Dwayne Johnson with Vin Diesel again in a new Fast and Furious movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.