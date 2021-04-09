Dwayne Johnson would produce Henry Cavill’s return as Superman

Given the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Dwayne Johnson would be willing to keep Henry Cavill in the role of Superman.

Dwayne johnson is already preparing to start filming Black adam, which will be released in 2022, but apparently this is not the only project that the actor has for DC.

And it is that according to the information portal, Geekosity, the protagonist of the aforementioned film would be interested in producing a sequel to The Man of Steel. In addition, the medium commented that the artist would strive because Henry cavill keep the role of Superman.

However, this would not be a simple decision since the production company has stated that its interest in the cinematographic universe created by Zack snyder do not continue, but renew the characters and stories.

This would not only rule out Cavill, but also the plot of the movie he starred in. However, the great impact that the Snyder cut It would put Warner executives to rethink everything again.

Not only this, but as the aforementioned site reported, “The Rock has little interest in Walter Hamada’s multiverse. Her dream was to appear on screen with Henry Cavill, Ben affleck Y Gal gadot. That Trinity. The Snyder continuity. In the end, will AT&T to WarnerMedia tell ‘The Rock’ that he can’t do this? They can not. Dwayne Johnson is cash, and this is worth billions. “

The above statements suggest that ‘The Rock’ is a loyal admirer of the director’s vision of 300 and it would be in a position to sponsor the continuation of its creation in this, the superhero film industry.

As it is, it opens with more force than Man of Steel 2, sponsored by Dwayne Johnson, is only the first door open for the return of the Snyderverse. The actor’s goal would be for the original conception of the Justice League saga to see the light one day