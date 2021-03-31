Dwayne Johnson would be helping Henry Cavill return to the DCEU as Superman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Premiere – 82% have given much to talk about in recent days, because unlike the theatrical version, the new film has positively surprised the public and a part of the critics, who now find congruence and coherence with what the filmmaker had proposed since The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%.

Now, the premiere of this new cut has also promoted new movements in social networks and it is that many fans have not stopped asking that the SnyderVerse and all that that entails be maintained, such as the return of Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes – 95%, In the Murderer’s Game – 20%) as Superman and Ben Affleck (Always, Luis – 67%, The Way Back – 92%) as Batman.

In this way, as the SnyderVerse continues to resonate with networks, Dwayne Johnson (Red Notice, Jumanji: The Next Level – 83%), who will soon star in Black Adam, has become the center of the conversation, as he is one of the top sycophants of the SnyderCut and much has been speculated about the possibility that he will help Cavill reprise his role as Superman. In fact, new information from the expert Daniel richtman notes that The Rock has been talking to the protagonist of The Witcher – 67% to convince him to return to the DCEU.

In his social media posts, Johnson has proven to be a fan of Snyder and his vision for the DCEU, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he wanted to support Cavill’s return as Superman. However, the most interesting thing is that, in fact, he could achieve it, since the 48-year-old actor is a business partner of Dany García, Cavill’s manager, so there has been much speculation about whether the protagonist of Enola Holmes could reprise his role by Kal-El on Black adam.

As told by Richtman, both actors have been in talks to bring Cavill’s Superman back to Warner Bros. ‘DC universe.

Cavill is talking to The Rock about reaching out to WB to talk about their comeback.

Now, it cannot be ignored that Warner Bros. has refused to continue using Cavill as Superman, however, many fans have demonstrated on social networks to demand that the actor keep his role and in view of what happened with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement anything is possible when it comes to this company and this film universe.

So Cavill’s return as Superman in Black adam It is not so far fetched, it makes sense from a personal, business and narrative perspective, and the only real obstacle could be the study, however, at this point in the story everything could happen.

Black adam filming will begin in a couple of weeks and given The Rock’s penchant for keeping its fans informed, major updates on the project will become commonplace, involving Cavill or not.

