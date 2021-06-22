Dwayne Johnson will return for the end of the saga – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Fast and Furious 9, the last installment in the saga led by Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, involves the return of several characters to the franchise such as Han Lue and Mia Toretto, although it will also have some absences such as Luke Hobbs, whom he gave life to. Dwayne Johnson.

However, the director of the film, Justin Lin, has confirmed that the character could return to the franchise for what will be his last two installments. During an interview with the Cinemablend medium, the director has advanced that at no time has his story closed.

“Many of the conversations I have had have been about characters who do not appear but are, obviously, alive and well in this universe,” said Lin before adding that during the making of the ninth film he always had the characters in mind. by Hobbs and Shaw, played by Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively. “I have never thought of them as something finished, that is clear to me,” he said.

In relation to the possible return of the character of The Rock, the director has referred to Sung Kang, who returns to give life to Han Lue in the ninth film of the saga, after the success of a campaign on social networks that demanded his return to the franchise.

In 2020, Lin claimed that Han meant a lot to him “because he was around before Fast and Furious.” The director thus referred to the unofficial origin of the character that some link to the 2002 film Better Luck Tomorrow. In this film by the same director, Sung Kang plays a certain Han who for many is the same as in the Universal saga.

“There was someone who asked me about Han and Shaw and I said, ‘Wait, what? Shaw was at the barbecue at 8? ‘ The truth is that I was quite confused, “explained Lin, who concluded by noting that his return to the saga was motivated by his intention to” correct several things that needed it.

It should be remembered that, during the filming of the eighth Fast and Furious film, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had serious disagreements that motivated The Rock to leave the saga and focus on his own spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw, with Jason Statham . However, during the promotion of the film, both actors publicly made peace, which means that the door remains open for Johnson’s return.

For now, fans of the saga will be able to enjoy Fast and Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin and with a cast consisting of Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej) , Jordana Brewster (Mia), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey) and Sung Kang (Han). The film hits Spanish cinemas on July 2.

Source: However