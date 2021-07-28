Dwayne Johnson wants Emily Blunt in Black Adam

The actor has gotten Blunt to confess why he hasn’t made a superhero movie… yet.

With the Jungle Cruise premiere just around the corner, Collider’s Interview Host Steven Weintrub reunited with his leads.

Emily blunt has rejected numerous comic book movies over the years. His co-star and Jungle Cruise partner, Dwayne johnson, has gotten me to explain why.

It’s always about the story and (playing) a character that I haven’t done, Blunt said of the roles he’s turned down. It’s not something you’ve been inclined to do before, but it’s not something you reject, at all. It’s just not the time or the right thing to do, Blunt explained. She also noted that she would be interested in following a comic book movie if the script was right.

Given that Blunt and Johnson have fantastic chemistry together on Jungle Cruise and share an easy rapport in interviews, it was only natural for Weintraub to ask Johnson if he could make a niche for Blunt in a future DC movie with Black Adam.

Look, I’ve sent Emily a bunch of pictures of Black Adam, and she obviously has a great relationship with Jaume Collet-Serra, who is our director on Jungle Cruise and who just did Black Adam for us too, Johnson said.

I’ve always been very, very impressed with the decisions Emily has made. Now that I have gotten to know her and become one of her best friends, (I can) look back and see that what is just as important are the things that she has conveyed, which is really what (has put her) in this position. where it is today.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney + with premium access on July 30. Are you going to miss it? If you want to access the review of the film spoiler-free, go to this link.