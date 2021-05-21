Dwayne Johnson to Play Super Dog Krypto in New Warner Bros. Animated Film – Tomatazos

Although DC Films has had its ups and downs due to the decisions that Warner Bros. has made in recent years, ending fractured relationships with some actors and filmmakers, the studio and the company continue to work together to offer the best to fans. from the comics. Without a doubt, the animated films that Warner has offered have been exceptional, proof of this was Justice League: The Paradox of Time – 100%.

And although live-action tapes have more attention because they are the ones that are most focused on promoting, animated cinema has its audience quite defined, which in most cases is about those who have followed each one publications of graphic novels. One of the most beloved characters, although younger generations may not remember it, is Krypton, Superman’s dog.

This character had his first appearance in 1955 in number 210 of the Adventure Comic, and was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan to later introduce him as the faithful friend and companion of Clark Kent. It was until 2005 when the animated mascot came to television with his series Krypto, the superdog, where its owner, a 9-year-old boy, discovers that he has superpowers. The series ran for two seasons, airing 39 episodes in total.

Now, almost 16 years after that television series, Warner Bros. has confirmed that it is working on a new animated film where superhero pets will be the protagonists. According to what is reported in Variety, the company has already officially released the name of its first confirmed actor, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Dwayne Johnson, who will voice Krypto.

This new movie will be called DC League of Super-Pets, and what is known about the plot so far is that the adventure will begin when Superman takes a well-deserved vacation after his hard work protecting the city, so his dog is Join an extraordinary cat to fight crime together. His partner could be Streaky, the super cat that would appear in comics in 1960 under the creation of Otto Binder and Jim Mooney himself.

The person in charge of directing this project will be Sam Levine (Vacas Vaqueras), while Dwayne’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will be in charge of production. This is another of the projects for DC in which the actor is involved, as we remember that he is also in full development of Black Adam, a fundamental character in the story of the protagonist of Shazam! and that after its premiere we could see them together.

It is worth mentioning that this will not be the first time that Johnson, who has also supported the #RestoreTheSnyderverse movement, has dubbed in an animated film. In 2016 he played Maui in Moana, where he also had the luxury of interpreting the songs of his character. Finally, although these super pets had an important place in comics and television series, they have rarely been given a place on the big screen; one of the lucky ones that made it to live-action was Supercan.