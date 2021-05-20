Dwayne Johnson tempts fans and shows part of Black Adam’s suit

With a little more than a year to go before the premiere of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson constantly demonstrates the progress of the production on his social networks. This time he gave a small preview of his costume.

The character’s costume has been, since the rise of superhero cinema, one of the most important characteristics of a movie. A good adaptation of the comic book version or a novel proposal are the options that Marvel Y DC have featured on the big screen for their characters. Which of these will apply Dwayne johnson on Black adam?

Thus, in the absence of a little more than a year for its premiere, the actor decided to provoke the followers. On his social networks, last Thursday, May 20, ‘The Rock’ published two images in which he is seen working on his energizing products Zoa. However, underneath the obvious there was a great surprise.

The actor decided to wear a “black cloak of secrecy”, as he commented in the caption of the post, but below it he would be wearing nothing more and nothing less than the costume of his next character.

“If you slide to the left (to see the second photo) you can see a small golden part of my Black Adam,” he commented on his account. Instagram.

However, what can be appreciated about the outfit is almost nothing, although there is a detail that was clear and revealed after the leak of these images. The suit does not have padding and is tight, as it looks totally fitted to the artist’s body.

His coach had already affirmed it

The above confirms the comments of Dave rienzi, physical trainer of ‘La Roca’, who stated that the interpreter’s wardrobe did not need padding.

It’s a fun process when you have someone like a DJ who is so motivated, disciplined, and determined to get the job done. There is an ever-evolving vision for which we are always working. We’ve been preparing for the movie Black Adam for a while, with the goal of creating a real-life superhero physique… No need for a padded superhero costume.

After the known, the details of Black Adam are more and more. A luxurious cast, an accelerated production and a release date agreed for July 29, 2022 adorn the expectation.