Dwayne Johnson Takes His Adorable Daughters on First Fishing Trip

Teach ’em young!

Dwayne johnson recently took his two youngest daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tiana gia, 3, on their first fishing trip. The Rock documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the adorable girls smiling as he holds up a largemouth bass they caught.

“Their smiles say it all – thank God cos lil ‘kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time …” wrote the 49-year-old Jumanji actor. “Not my girls. ‘This is AWESOME! Daddy can I touch his eye? … Yeah can I put my hand in his mouth? Let’s catch MORE’ Hell yeah, daddy’s girls.”

He continued, “Man, I enjoyed this day w / our babies and how much fun they had. #Firstfishingtrip #ohana #donttouchhiseye.”

On Saturday, May 15, Dwayne shared a video showing their fishing equipment, writing, “Exciting weekend as I’m teaching my lil ‘girls how to fish … Of course, I had to buy a bunch of new s – t for myself too. My baby girls are obsessed with seeing a bass for the first time, so the pressure is on. “