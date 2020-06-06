The Angels.- The actor Dwayne Johnson he seriously questioned the role of the president of the United States, Donald trump, during the racial crisis due to the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

This is how the actor asks him several times in a video of more than eight minutes published on Twitter.

“Where’s our leader? Where are you? Where’s our leader right now? Now that our country is on its knees, pleading, begging, hurting, angry, frustrated, aching and asking with its open arms to be heard. “

Where are you? # Normalizeequality # blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/Xid3BC4B2n – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 4, 2020

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood today, he showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement (“Black lives matter”).

He argued that the United States revolves around inclusiveness, acceptance and equality for all.

Recall that in the past the actor flirted with the possibility of becoming fully involved in politics as a presidential candidate.

“I am not the president of the United States, but I am a man and a father who cares deeply for his family, his children, and the world in which they live.”

“I am deeply concerned about our country and every person who lives here. That’s me. I am a frustrated man. I am disappointed, I am angry. But I’m also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can. ”

Dwayne Johnson finished the video assuring that “the process of change has already begun” and that “it can be felt throughout the country.”

This message accumulated more than 59 thousand retweets and more than 218 thousand “likes” on Twitter.

He is currently the highest paid actor in Hollywood and has several movies pending release.

