Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Huge Black Adam Set

As production continues on Black Adam, its star Dwayne Johnson continues to promote the film, this time with a picture from his massive set.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has showcased Black Adam’s massive set with a whole new look. The former WWE Champion is one of Hollywood’s biggest and most profitable stars, starring in hit franchises like Fast & Furious or Jumanji, but he will finally make his long-awaited superhero debut in the DCEU’s Black Adam. After being involved with the anti-hero project for more than a decade and the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of production on the film, Black Adam finally began filming last month. Shortly before production began, Johnson also announced that the film would hit theaters in July 2022. Marking another summer premiere for Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra, as their Jungle Cruise will open in July.

Although not much is known about the story, last year’s DC FanDome concept trailer revealed that Black Adam will be set in the modern DCEU timeline (5,000 years after his incarceration), as well as exploring the destruction of his land. natal, Kahndaq. In addition to Johnson’s Black Adam, the film will feature the Justice Society of America with Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). The beginning of the film has provided some images of the project, such as a look at his Black Adam costume under his usual clothes or inside the film set as is the case at hand today.

Yesterday, Johnson posted a photo from the set on Instagram highlighting what a huge production Black Adam is. The photo shows a huge set that has possibly felt the wrath of Black Adam’s powers, with broken bricks and objects strewn about the set. Of course, in the picture, the team can be seen hard at work with an impressive array of cameras and lights installed around the set. Alongside the image, Johnson writes: “I wanted to show you this cool photo of our huge soundstages and our enormous scale and production efforts.” The star also notes that they are in the “middle ground” and called the production team the “A-Team” “the best in our industry.” Of course, he closed the post with his now popular slogan: “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.” The full post can be seen below:

From the graffiti that appears in some elements, everything indicates that this image is from a scene already today and makes it clear that in a DCEU movie with a force as powerful as Black Adam, one can expect to see many impressive and great battles. moments of destruction. The photo offers another exciting look at the production, and Johnson’s encouraging words and mention that they are in the “middle ground” inspire confidence after the many delays this film has faced. It’s also clear that the movie is on track to be ready for its release date next year, along with possibly releasing a more revealing teaser at this year’s DC FanDome.

Johnson, who is known for going the extra mile promoting his projects on social media, has been particularly active in showing glimpses of the set recently. Yesterday, he also posted a dark image of Black Adam, poking fun at his rage-fueled backstory. The fighter-turned-actor is effectively creating the excitement for his DCEU movie, and it’s clear that the Black Adam star is expected to be a big part of DC going forward.