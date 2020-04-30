Dwayne Johnson Shows Her Tender Side By Singing To Her Daughter | Instagram

You might think that one of the toughest looking actors in Hollywood It could not have a tender side, but you are wrong and this was demonstrated by Dwayne Johnson in a video while singing to his daughter.

The actor who lent his voice for the character “Maui” from the Disney movie Moana captivated children, youth and adults.

Like everything a loving father tells Dwayne also known as “The Rock” (the rock) that this melody is sung to her little daughter every night before bed.

“And for the 1,927 time I will sing” You’re welcome “to baby Tia as part of our nocturnal dad / daughter denial of going to bed! It is. It never ends. But the truth is, spending all this time at home with my Ladies has been a true blessing in this madness that we are all experiencing, “he mentions in his post.

And the most impressive thing is that his daughter Tiana Gia he doesn’t have the remotest idea that his dad is “Maui” for her it is only her daddy, taking advantage of the fact that it is the only way in which she can get into bed and be able to sleep, the video is extremely cute.

You’re welcome (You’re welcome) is the song she performs for her beloved daughter every night, taking advantage of this quarantine to do so, because of her work in past months, perhaps she did not have two nights in a row with her daughter and now she surely enjoys them wholesale.

There have been several occasions in which The rock She shares photos or videos with her two-year-old Tiana, and for what we have been able to appreciate thanks to Johnson, her daughter’s growth has been during these 24 months and we will surely continue doing so.

