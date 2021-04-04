Dwayne Johnson reveals when ‘Black Adam’ will premiere

The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra The cast has Aldis hodge, Noah centineo and Quintessa swindell

‘Black Adam’ is one of the DC Films films that have been talked about the most in recent months. Now its protagonist, Dwayne johnson, has revealed the date the film will be released. And you still have to wait more than a year to see it. Finally, the project will see the light July 29, 2022.

“The Rock” announced the designated day via Instagram. In a short ad, Johnson can be heard saying in a booming voice: “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” Johnson also posted the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voice-over in Times Square.

‘Black Adam’ follows the story of the antihero of the same name, played by Johnson. Black Adam’s character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s, portraying himself as a corrupt villain for power, and gradually became an anti-hero in the 2000s, known for going by the rules and conventions.

Pierce brosnan he was recently cast as Dr. Fate in the movie, marking his first superhero role. Dr. Fate, also known as Kent Nelson, is a founding member of the Justice Society who gains superpowers by donning the magical Helmet of Destiny. Brosnan’s casting completes the group for the Justice Society of America, with Aldis hodge playing Hawkman, Noah centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa swindell playing Cyclone.

‘Black Adam’ is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in ‘Jungle Cruise’, produced by Disney and on which he also works Emily blunt. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani they wrote the last draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous text. Johnson himself is one of the producers along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Little by little more details are known. We will be aware of the news.

