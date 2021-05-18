Dwayne Johnson reveals his secret to being a superhero

Actor Dwayne Johnson is a true action hero, but now he will play Black Adam and his physical condition has to be perfect.

Although he started out as a fighter of the Wwe, Dwayne johnson has become one of the most successful actors in HollywoodSince they release many movies every year and almost always raise impressive amounts of money. Now you will jump to Dc comics Interpreting Black adam, a role that he has been dreaming of for a long time and has already come true, because they are currently in the middle of filming.

In a recent interview Dwayne johnson He wanted to explain how difficult it is to maintain his fitness during filming.

“In fact, we are in the second phase. And the second phase, in many ways, is even more challenging and more difficult. Because now I’m in the phase where I have to maintain this look for almost three more months. Which is very, very challenging, it is very taxing on your body. Therefore, each move is very calculated and strategic. My diet, my training ”.

So every day Dwayne johnson he has to shoot his scenes while keeping himself in perfect shape. Good thing he has a reputation for being hyperactive and can handle anything, as it has to be an exhausting process.

What will the movie be about?

There are not many details of the plot yet but Black adam is a villain of Dc comics turned into an antihero, a role that is sure to Dwayne johnson can interpret perfectly. In the comics, this character receives the power of Shazam! but it becomes corrupted, so we can see someone very powerful who uses all his gifts for his own interest. Black adam he can fly, he has superhuman stamina and strength, magical invulnerability, he can heal himself, and his wisdom rivals the most intelligent on the planet.

For now we will not see the fight of Black adam against Shazam!, but it will be interesting when Dwayne johnson face Zachary levi.

Are you looking forward to seeing the movie when they premiere on July 29, 2022? Leave us your comments below.