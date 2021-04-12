Dwayne Johnson responds to fans who want him to be president

Actor Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest stars in the world and his popularity is so high that many want him to be the president of the United States.

A recent poll, 46% of Americans would vote for Dwayne johnson as president of the United States. This shows that there are a lot of people in that country who love the action movie actor. His NBC sitcom, Young rockIt is even based on that concept. So in a world as crazy as this, it would not be something so difficult to imagine reaching the White House.

Now, Dwayne johnson He wanted to take advantage of his social networks in which he has millions of followers, to answer this survey and thank his fans for their support.

“I’m not sure our Founding Fathers ever imagined a bald, tattooed, half black, half Samoan six-by-four guy drinking tequila, driving a truck, wearing a fanny pack and joining their club. But if it ever happens, it would be an honor to serve the people. “

For now, he is too busy to think about being president of the United States.

One of the great virtues of Dwayne johnson is that he is a tireless worker, since not even the pandemic has been able to stop him. The actor is about to premiere the adventure of Disney Jungle cruise and the action movie Red Notice from Netflix, which is the most expensive production in the platform’s history. Also, it is currently shooting Black adam, the expected delivery of DC where he will play one of the most popular anti-heroes in comics. But you also have a few projects waiting like The King, where King Kamehameha fulfills his prophecy of uniting the Hawaiian Islands and Doc Savage, a man who was raised from childhood by a team of scientists to become the world’s greatest superhero.

Dwayne johnson You could also do more installments of some of your hits like Jumanji 3, San Andreas 2 or Rampage 2. So for now you don’t have time to become president of the United States. Although … Who knows what will happen in a few years?