Dwayne Johnson offers another look at Black Adam’s suit from the set

Filming the movie in Atlanta “Black Adam” continues to advance in what will be the last week of filming for Dwayne Johnson and he celebrates it with another post on Instagram. The actor wanted to share the scale of the filming set with this image in which we see him from behind looking at an immense set.

It does not go unnoticed, and Johnson also comments in his post, that we can see Black Adam’s suit, on the back. The actor even points out that the texture of the suit will differ quite a bit from what has been used in other Marvel and DC films, avoiding the usual padded suit (which is also obvious given the actor’s physique).

BLACK ADAM This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolutely massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a bit of the intricate and beautiful textured detail from Black Adam’s suit.

(not your typical DC or Marvel padded suit). And finally, you can see the huge and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and they don’t kill bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero.

Man in black.

Protector of his people.

Joining Johnson in the superhero project directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”) are Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall aka Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein aka Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell aka Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz aka Isis, Bodhi Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer, and Marwan Kenzari are expected to play the movie’s villain.

There is more than a year to go until the premiere of Black Adam, but with the enthusiasm that Johnson has shown for this project over the years and that he has been sharing different news about the film throughout the filming, it is to be expected that they will continue. updates coming. The release date of “Black Adam” is set for July 29, 2022.