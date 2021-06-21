Dwayne Johnson is no longer a ‘rock’ thanks to fatherhood



More than two decades ago, the now actor Dwayne johnson he had slightly frightened many of his rivals in the popular wrestling world on account of his physical might, toughness and unscrupulous handling of spectacular braces in the ring. That explains, among other things, why he continues to establish himself, even today, as one of the historical and most successful figures in this sport, and that nobody forgets that in those days he was known as ‘The Rock’ for obvious reasons.

However, and although today he continues to exhibit his power and other physical abilities in the action films in which he stars, to the point that he has become one of the most sought-after interpreters of this genre, the truth is that the good of Dwayne projects a much kinder – and even touching – public image that in past times, to which his change of profession has clearly contributed but, also, his condition as the father of three daughters: Simone (19), the result of his previous marriage with Dany Garcia, and the little ones Jasmine (5) and Tiana (3), whose upbringing he shares with his current wife Lauren Hashian.

“As a father, I am very tied to that responsibility of having to fix things. And I believe that parenthood has also given me a greater capacity to be more sensitive and delicate, which are two very useful traits to be able to help solve problems, not so much for them but together with them “, the former fighter has reflected in conversation with People magazine, in which he also wanted to influence how” blessed ” he feels thanks to his loving family.

“The pandemic shook our entire world and our everyday lives, but being able to spend more time with my people during this difficult time has been a blessing. It has also had its challenges: from the point of view of marriage and relationships, I realized that I had to be very careful with my reactions and emotional responses, since in this context the margins of patience contract inevitably ”, has revealed.