Dwayne Johnson in the sequel to Space Jam 2?

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) director Malcom D. Lee has Dwayne Johnson in mind to appear in the next Space Jam sequel.

“Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting option,” Lee told EW. “It would be different. I’m not sure what his abilities would be, maybe he’ll go back to wrestling. That could be interesting. “

Lee noted that Michael Jordan and LeBron James have set the bar very high in their respective films due to their sporting notoriety on the basketball court. Since only a few basketball stars are up to the task, Lee narrowed his options down to Dwayne Johnson. Aside from his wrestling career, he played college football as a defensive tackle with the Miami Hurricanes of the University of Miami. His college football career even helped him land projects like Disney’s The Game Plan (2007) and HBO’s Ballers (2015).

LeBron James embarks on an epic adventure alongside Bugs Bunny, the timeless character from Looney Tunes in SpaceJam: New Legends, the animated, live-action film directed by Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative film team including RyanCoogler and Maverick. Carter. This journey of transformation is a frantic combination of two worlds that tells us how far some parents can go to connect with their children. LeBron and his son Dom are trapped in the digital space of an all-powerful and evil force called AI. In order to return home, LeBron will have to with the help of Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of very undisciplined Looney Tunes. Together they will have to defeat the digitized AI champions and they will have to do it on the basketball court. This is a spectacular list of basketball stars like never before. They are the Tunes against the Goons facing the most important challenge of their lives that will serve to transform LeBron’s bond with his son and shed light on the power of being yourself. The intrepid Tunes skip all the conventions, put their unique talents to work and manage to surprise “King” James by playing the game in his own way.

Starring LeBron James, the Looney Tunes and a host of Warner Bros basics, A New Legacy opens in Spanish theaters on July 21 and is now available on HBO Max.

