Dwayne Johnson ignored Warner Bros. and is making Black Adam his way – Tomatazos

For several days now, Dwayne Johnson has been a trend for his strong interest in rescuing some things from the DC Extended Universe, and now that he has stood tall in his role as producer of several films, this could be significant to keep the company at the forefront. DC Films franchise. For years, the actor and wrestler has aimed to bring the villain Black Adam to the screen, and this is already becoming a reality.

Thanks to the fact that Johnson is becoming a man of power in the film industry, as well as being one of the highest paid actors in a while, this could become significant especially in terms of the influence he would have on film companies as Whether your movies are good or not, your name is a guarantee that the project will be profitable.

This week the actor shared on Instagram a photograph showing the clapperboard of Black Adam’s production, making evident his excitement at the project. Although this supervillain is a fundamental part of the protagonist of Shazam! – 88%, the creators made the decision to first make a solo movie of the Egyptian and then reunite him with the character of Zachary Levi and perhaps later face him with other important DC superheroes.

Through his Geekosity page, Mikey sutton He has not stopped talking about the important changes that Dwayne’s arrival in the ranks of Warner and DC Films could bring about, as he intends to keep Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% as canon ignoring the fact that the company has insisted that Snyder’s films will no longer be considered within it despite the success of the director’s cut release.

According to what Sutton himself reports, The Rock is working hard to convert Black adam in a box office success, and for this he is getting involved in every detail beyond being in front of the cameras, since he has been on the lookout since pre-production and is probably aware of post-production to avoid changes that may affect to your movie as has happened previously.

Johnson reportedly continues to insist that his film have certain connections to the Zack Snyder films and is doing so regardless of what Warner says. The truth is that the film has only been filming for a couple of days, so it is evident that no conflict has been reported between the executives and the actor, but if they are interested in obtaining one of the highest-grossing films they will have to respect the Dwayne’s vision.

It is true that Warner Bros. is home to great productions, but in recent years it has made major mistakes within the DC franchise, which fans witnessed and generated significant movements such as the one demanding that the Snyderverse be restored. . Furthermore, it has been said that the same Dwayne johnson is fighting to support said movement to have a movie where Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman face off.