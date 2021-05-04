Dwayne Johnson gives emotional surprise to 4-year-old girl battling cancer

American actor Dwayne johnson took time out of his day to send a moving video to Indy Llew Jones, a 4-year-old girl who was born with Down syndrome and is battling cancer.

Johnson shared the clip of himself on his Instagram singing the song “You’re Welcome” of his Disney character ‘Maui’ from Moana, for the little girl who is a big fan of the movie.

“I know you have no idea who I am, but I was in Moana, I am Maui, I know, where is my hair? I want you to hear this”, The actor mentioned before singing to him.

So that Indy could see the video, the famous actor made sure to tag the family in this special material that he prepared for her.

“Stay strong, honey, and keep singing your songs!”

The youngest’s parents reacted to the sweet surprise through their Instagram stories, writing, “This means a lot” and also shared how Indy laughed at being called “special.”

The actor’s post was a response to a recording that Indy’s mother uploaded last week where her daughter is seen enjoying another song from the film, “How Far I’ll Go,” and which Johnson couldn’t resist. .