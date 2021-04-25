Dwayne Johnson Demands To Restore The Snyderverse And Bring Henry Cavill To Perform In Black Adam – Tomatazos

Fans of the DC Extended Universe are eager to discover what Warner Bros. is preparing for them. One of the films that is on the way is Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, an actor of great prestige in Hollywood who is very eager to enter the popular superhero saga. But besides being the main star, Johnson He will also be responsible for producing it, a complex task in which he is putting all his efforts; but the former fighter’s ambitions are great. According to new information from Small Screen, The rock wants to restore the Snyderverse and have Henry Cavill appear in Black adam.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% took it upon themselves to do an excellent job of restoring hope to DCEU fans. On social media we have seen a notable increase in activity surrounding DC heroes on the big screen, with not a few trying to restore the vision of Snyder on the big screen. Dwayne johnson is a faithful devotee of the methods of Zack, and is committed to returning him and his characters to the scene, including the beloved Henry cavill in his role as Superman.

In accordance with Small Screen, Johnson sent a message to his work team, a set of words in which he pours all his energies and greatest purposes of these moments: “We need to Henry in our movie. We need the Snyderverse. ” The media maintains that Dwayne he is absolutely convinced that Black Adam will only work if it follows the line drawn by Zack Snyder in his previous films. In previous weeks it was learned that one of the actor’s greatest dreams is to appear on screen alongside the Justice League, so it would not be strange to see him make all kinds of efforts to convince the high lords of Warner Bros.

At the moment there is no indication that Warner is going to restore the Snyderverse. In previous weeks, the CEO of the company stated that for now they are focusing on projects that have already been officially announced, suggesting that the Snyderverse is well below their priorities. But the fans do not lose hope and in social networks we can witness multiple efforts that seek to attract the attention of executives; the return of Henry cavill as Clark Kent seems to be one of the most recurrent demands and it is no wonder.

Although the movies in which he appeared Henry As Superman did not enjoy the absolute approval of the critics, he has shown to have what it takes to play the mighty Man of Steel. His version of the character has the love and support of the public, so it will not be easy for Warner to choose another Superman for the big screen (if he ever considers it in the future). The public wants Cavill back and Warner could earn the fury of the fandom if he lives up to the hype.

Black adam It is already filming in Atlanta and will hit theaters on July 29, 2022. The storyline will introduce us to the Justice Society of America, including famous comic book heroes like Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone and Doctor Fate. It is worth mentioning that Dwayne johnson He has become an influential man in the entertainment industry, so with well-directed efforts, he could bring to life those visions on his mind that would surely make fans of the DC Extended Universe very happy.

