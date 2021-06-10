Dwayne Johnson declares he loves Mexico and wrestling

Dwayne Johnson is one of the hottest names in Hollywood thanks to his contributions to action and family movies. Born of wrestling and showmanship, the 48-year-old remains in the voracious industry, and superhero movies are about to be his home. During a new interview with CNN, the star of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 83% talks about the love he has developed for Mexico and its tequila. Johnson joins the group of celebrities who feel affection for our country.

Johnson rose to world fame thanks to his career as a WWE wrestler, however, he soon saw a prominent career in the Hollywood industry and became involved in ambitious productions that made his good name even more. Dwayne It is part of the most ambitious franchises today and has accumulated a fortune of approximately US $ 400 million thanks to its long years of work. But in 2020 he started with another ambitious project closely related to Mexican culture.

Like many other celebrities in America, Dwayne johnson He has launched his own brand of tequila and declared for CNN that his taste for that drink was born many years ago, at home, but that it was reaffirmed with a visit to Mexico in 2007 while promoting his film Training Dad – 29%: “I could drive towards the perimeter of Mexico City [y explorar]. At that time, I was still on the road, I was trying to turn my career around, I have always liked culture and tequila. “

Dwayne johnson He confessed that tequila was always part of his home, however, it was until his visit to Mexico that he tasted the best tequilas and developed the dream of having his own brand, now called Teremana. Through his social networks, the actor has been in charge of giving his product wide publicity and boy has he positioned well in the market.

Growing up, my house always had tequila, whiskey, vodka, and beer. He had grown up with a true love for tequila and whiskey, in particular. But the first time I visited Mexico, in particular Mexico City, I went to some local places and enjoyed some local tequila. Until then, he had enjoyed the well-known and famous brands. But when I finally landed in Mexico in 2007, I enjoyed the local tequila there. I loved. That was a really special connection. I remember buying everything I could from these local places.

Johnson He also spoke about his love for wrestling and the influence it had on his life from a young age:

I grew up in the world of professional wrestling. And in Texas, we used to live in South Texas, I was exposed to wrestling at the time. My dad and grandfather were very close friends of many of the best-known Mexican families, from the Warriors to Dos Caras. I was always in love and in awe of wrestlers because they all wore masks and they were so cool to me as a kid. I loved professional wrestling and wrestlers were my heroes.

While the tequila of Dwayne johnson Still racking up success, he is gearing up for his next big screen project, Black Adam. The film was put off by Warner Bros. for a long time due to insecurities surrounding the production of Shazam! – 88% Finally the adventure of Billy Batson arrived in 2019 and had a remarkable success among consumers of the genre; the safe way for the arrival of Black adam it had been paved and we will have news very soon.

Black adam with Dwayne johnson It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022, suffering a long delay due to the health crisis. At the moment there are no details on whether it will be a prequel or sequel to Shazam! or if Zachary Levi will return to play the mighty superhero. The film will be part of the DC Extended Universe and only time will tell us where Warner Bros. will take all these characters born in the comics. Black adam It seems to have a bright future in theaters.

