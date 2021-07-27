Dwayne Johnson could be left without the sequel to San Andrés (2015)

Share

Actor Dwayne Johnson wants to make a sequel to Saint Andrew, but actress Alexandra Daddario reveals that the movie is a long way from coming true.

In 2015 it was released Saint Andrew, an action film and natural disasters that went on to gross 473 million dollars with a budget of 110 million. Since then it has been commented that they could make the sequel and the actor Dwayne johnson has been more than willing to resume his role as the brave Air Rescue pilot named Raymond Gaines.

Now in a recent interview, the actress Alexandra daddario has taken away the illusion of all fans of Dwayne johnson, since he sees that film unlikely to happen.

“It was mentioned to me several years ago when I joined New Line. I don’t think the executive I was talking to is already there. But they had a draft of the script written. As far as I know, it is not happening. It has been a long time. I do not think so. I think it was in development at one point, I should say. But that happens in Hollywood all the time. “

What was the first movie about?

When the San Andreas fault is activated, all the inhabitants of the state of California are in danger. The protagonist played by Dwayne Johnson must use his experience as a rescue pilot to save his family. After a very bumpy trip avoiding natural disasters of great magnitude, it can be seen how the earthquake has been so brutal that San Francisco is separated from the rest of the United States and is now an island.

For now, it is not known what the sequel to San Andrés would be about, but surely there would be as much emotion and special effects as in the first installment. A pity that we cannot verify what they had prepared for Dwayne johnson.

