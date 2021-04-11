Dwayne Johnson confirms the start of filming for Black Adam – Tomatazos

After several delays and years in development, the film starring Black Adam has finally started production. With Dwayne Johnson tied to the project in the title role, and between their busy work schedule and the inconvenience Warner Bros. has had with their DC comic adaptations, it’s no surprise to find that it took them some time to find themselves the best possible place to carry out what will be Black Adam. The good news has been confirmed by the actor himself, who uploaded a photograph of the clapperboard used in the filming to his Instagram account.

The studio has always had in its plans to introduce this character into its cinematic universe, but it has not been able to do so until now, and even at this time we do not know if everything will go as planned due to the fact that sometimes it is difficult process to Warner Bros., which never ceases to amaze us with the thousand and one ways in which other projects are canceled or delayed again. Fortunately, everything seems to be fine with Black adam, a film that will continue to expand what Shazam! It seeded as soon as it hit the big screen in 2019, being one of the best installments of the franchise so far.

Black Adam was initially going to be featured in the film Shazam! – 88%, but then it was decided that he would have his own movie. The film that starred Zachary Levi did show a nod to this character, which is found when Billy’s superhero family realizes that there is room for one more person in the wizard’s lair. In the comics, Black Adam is introduced as the arch enemy of Captain Marvel (now Shazam) and his family. He was the first champion selected by the wizard Shazam many before Billy Batson arrived and was originally described as the ancient Egyptian predecessor of the protagonist.

This villain was always shown in the comics as a corrupt person who was in charge of challenging Billy and his family, but at the beginning of this century when new writers came to DC to work on his stories they changed him completely. Now he is usually portrayed as a corrupt antihero trying to clear his name and reputation. He is also considered one of the best comic book villains belonging to DC.

History is being made, I am extremely excited and very honored to share this moment with you. Officially starting DAY 1 of the filming of our BLACK ADAM. Our director and teacher, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all-star production team – incredibly talented, committed, and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL to the world. This is an honor.

Maybe Black Adam does not meet Billy in this movie, but it is possible that at some other point they are within the franchise. We know that in the original story, the villain put the wizard Shazam in trouble and he was forced to lock him up for several years until he found a more suitable champion to receive his powers. For now we know that Black adam It will not be the only movie in which we will see Dwayne johnson on paper, as the studio announced another project that will mark his return in an adventure that will feature other characters.

This is the adaptation of Justice Society of America, which will soon hit the big screen with Johnson as Black Adam and the recently announced Pierce Brosnan, who will play Doctor Fate. The character lineup for this film is completed by Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher, who will be played by actor Noah Centineo. Black adam It will hit theaters in July 2022, if Warner Bros. does not make further changes to the release dates of its films.

