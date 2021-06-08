Dwayne Johnson confirms DC League of Super-Pets cast

A couple of weeks ago we got the curious news that Dwayne Johnson was going to voice Krypto on “DC League of Super-Pets”, a new animated film that is being prepared that will show us the adventures of the main pets of the Justice League, led by the super-dog.

Now it is Johnson himself who uses his Twitter account to confirm us to the rest of the cast, including interesting names that we did not expect to see in a project of this type. All accompanied by the mythical Superman song that John Williams composed for the character’s cinematic adventures in the 70s / 80s. So that, Kevin Hart to co-star in the film as Ace the Bat-hound and the following interpreters will accompany them:

Kate McKinnon John Krasinski Vanessa Bayer Natasha Lyonne Diego Luna Keanu Reeves

No details have been given of the roles that this diverse selection of actors and actresses will play.

When it was announced, it was said that we would see Krypto team up with Ace the Bat-hound / Ace the Bat-hound; Streaky the Super Cat / Streaky the Super Cat; Supergirl’s horse Comet; or Wonder Woman’s flying kangaroo, Jumpa. In the comics, the Super-Pets are also called the Legion of Super-Pets and are a team of animals that each represent one of the superhero franchises of the DC Universe.

Sam Levine is directing the film and Johnson will also serve as producer through his company Seven Bucks Productions. Nicholas Stoller will serve as executive product of the film. It has a theatrical release scheduled for May 20, 2022.