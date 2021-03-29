Dwayne Johnson Announces Official Release Date for Black Adam

Share

They begin with the filming of Black Adam and we already know when we will be able to enjoy this powerful DC Comics character played by Dwayne Johnson.

It has long been announced that Dwayne johnson would Black adamBut it seemed like we would never get to see the movie as it was always running late. When everything was ready, the pandemic arrived and stopped everything again, but now they are starting to roll and we know that the July 29, 2022.

Although this release date causes Black adam have to face another movie titan, since that same day the premiere of Indiana Jones 5, which will undoubtedly be the great farewell of Harrison ford of the character and has the director James mangold As responsible. Who already knows what it is to grant a twilight story to a mythical character Wolverine from Hugh jackman. Although we must not rule out that they change the date of the fifth installment of the most famous archaeologist in cinema, we will have to wait to know what movements he makes LucasFilm.

What will the movie be about?

For now there are few details of this story, but Black adam is an antihero of Dc comics who will face the Justice Society, so we can see epic battles and a lot of action.

The cast, apart from Dwayne Johnson, they also compose it Noah centineo like Atom Smasher, Aldis hodge like Hawkman, Quintessa swindell like Cyclone, Sarah shahi on an undetermined paper, Marwan kenzari as an undisclosed villain and Pierce brosnan as Doctor Destiny.

