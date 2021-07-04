Dwayne Johnson announces final week of filming for Black Adam

A few weeks ago, the actors Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne Johnson advanced that they were in the last weeks of filming for “Black Adam”. Now, actor Johnson has posted another update on his Instagram account, confirming that next week will be the last week of production.

Filming for the film began in early April 2021, which makes the principal photography has lasted a little over three months. A production that moves within the usual ranges of the industry.

This is part of the post shared by Johnson on Instagram.

This coming week is a great week – our last week of production for the BLACK ADAM shoot⚡️ All the training, the diet💀, with Covid have been 2 years of preparation of the character, the story and the production and everything culminates next week. Thank you very much for all the support for BLACK ADAM. I think we are making a movie and creating a universe that is definitive, unique, bad, and great.

This film will serve as an origin story for Black Adam while also bringing the JSA into theaters for the first time. Joining Johnson we have Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis and Marwan Kenzari possibly as Ishmael Gregor / Sabaac.

The theatrical release is set for July 29, 2022. That is, in little more than a year. Last year we got our first look at the film in the form of an animated concept art series at DC Fandome. Perhaps for this reason, it would also be logical to hope that the DC Fandome that takes place on October 16 of this year will leave us some surprises about the long-awaited DC movie. Will there be a trailer for the movie Black Adam or will it be too soon?