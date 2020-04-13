Dwayne Johnson and his rivalry with Tom Cruise by robbing him of a leading role | Instagram

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The rock“, decided to break the silence and made a shocking confession by revealing that the famous actor Tom Cruise stole a very important protagonist from him.

The Rock is one of the stars hollywood with more influence in the world of cinema and of the best paid.

His successful acting career has made him one of the most sought-after actors of the industry.

Unfortunately although the former fighter has managed great papers in all his career he has not always had the same luck.

It was through a live broadcast in your official account Instagram that the actor revealed a really shocking fact.

I confess that on one occasion I was left wanting to play the character Jack reacher in the movie of the same name, thanks to Tom Cruise who stole the role.

This was ten years ago, Tom was the most important movie star, but not me. Business is business, ”said the American, remembering that hard moment.

This is how he also expressed that the roles he plays are specially made for him due to his physique and also personality.

There are actors who can compete for a particular role because it allows them to have a certain appearance, skin color, size, etc. Fortunately for me, there aren’t many guys that look like me. So all my roles from the beginning of my career were created and designed for me. Except Jack Reacher, “said Dwayne.

It is worth mentioning that the film had a good adaptation and even Cruise came back for a sequel, something that he is not used to doing and a third installment.

Johnson also confessed that despite not having had the role they made him feel pretty good as if the role was really made for him but he had to face the disappointment of not having been chosen for the role he wanted to play.

I got the call saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t get the role.’ Look, I didn’t even know if I had a chance, but the people around me at the time made me think yes (…) I felt like ‘Why not me?’ “He confessed.

It is worth mentioning that the race de La Roca continued going up in the following years and now it is one of the most wanted actors.

