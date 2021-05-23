Dwayne Johnson advances his suit and image of the filming set

These days the actor Dwayne johnson the movie set is moving forward “Black Adam”. It is through Instagram that he is advancing these images about the DC movie. Obviously we are not facing great revelations, but it is enough material for fans to get excited and want to see the film.

This DC movie will focus on the villain / antihero played by Johnson but will also feature other DC heroes and villains who will form the Justice Society of America, the JSA. A film that will tell the origin story of this character, for in the possibly not too distant future, to come across the hero Shazam !, as these are great rivals in the cartoons.

It all started a few days ago with a photo in which we saw Dwayne Johnson in the Black Adam suit, but with the clarification that he is wearing a kind of robe / kimono / bathrobe. Nothing remarkable more than seeing Johnson in what seemed like a break between takes. However, that was not the only thing it showed.

Dwayne Johnson in the BLACK ADAM suit. Yes, you can hardly see him, but he wears it underneath 🧐 pic.twitter.com/GH5wRl6Rox – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) May 20, 2021

Just yesterday, Johnson shared another image, but this time it was more general, from a film set. We do not know very well what we are seeing in this image but there are those who think of Kahndaq, the native country of Black Adam. This is text that Johnson has shared next to the image:

BLACK ADAM⚡️ update.

I wanted to show you this great image of our massive scale and massive production efforts on our soundstages.

Come closer and take a look 👀.

We are reaching our midpoint and our world-class production team continues to demonstrate why they are the best in our industry.

As we can see, the publication refers to the fact that it is reaching the midpoint, which can be interpreted as are approaching the middle of the shooting phase. This could marry, considering that filming began in early April. In other words, they have been around for a little less than a month and a half, which brings us a shoot of about three months, the usual duration for this type of film.

In the wake of these two images, fans asked for more and more, and a few hours after posting the image from the set, Johnson shared another image of him in a suit, but again covered with a kind of cape. Again it is not too much, and especially with the shadows, but if we apply some shine to the image we can appreciate the Black Adam boots very armor style.

This is the text he shared next to the image:

If you know comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage.

His wife and children murdered.

His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten. Champion of the people. And it is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and Adam Sztykiel, the film has a theatrical release set for the July 29, 2022.

