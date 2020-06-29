Dwayne Johnson, a challenge about the 13 things you may not have known about La Roca | AP

One of the highest paid actors in the world is undoubtedly Dwayne Jhonson better known as « The rock« Without a doubt, the actor is one of the most famous.

If you consider yourself an indisputable fan of the actor, we invite you to join the challenge of 13 items that perhaps you did not know about the actor.

His birthday

He was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, United States.

He was a victim of bullying

We do know that this is something difficult to believe for you if we refer to the burly actor, however it was, during his adolescence, Dwayne Douglas Jhonson He suffered from obesity and weighed 150 kilos, which made him a victim of his classmates at school, this led to suffering from depression and feeling humiliated, yet his perseverance led him to become what he is today and turn into what he considered weakness, a strength.

I wanted to be a soccer player

Everyone would imagine that Dwayne Jhonson He was born and raised dreaming of being a professional wrestler and even acting but no! It was not always like this, since one of the first dreams that the actor longed to achieve was to earn a living as a football player, however, his dreams were ended by some harsh words « you are not good enough » unfortunately for Dwayne Johnson they were etched in his head at 23, moments in which he lived dearly, slept on a mattress that had been found lying on the street.

A dream that started with $ 7

After the rejection, Dwayne he had to turn to his parents to take him back home after being rejected by the professional league, in his portfolio his savings were only 7 dollarsLater, « The Rock » founded his own production company, 7 productions in honor of those paltry $ 7 that prompted him to change his life.

School was not her best friend

Douglas Jhonsonn She did not have school as her best friend, when she was 16 she had already gone through four schools, several times she was expelled from school, he said.

They mistaken him for a policeman

Because during your increase he was acquiring a more corpulent figure, in addition to his behavior and that he always had problems, he assures that his colleagues thought he was an undercover police officer since he was a meter 93 tall and had a mustache that today makes him very funny.

His appearance was the entrance pass to bars

Because he always pretended to be older, he decided to leave the moustache to be able to enter bars since nobody believed that he was a teenager.

Not bald

When we talk about the actor « The rock« , many believe that nature did not endow him with abundant hair or had very little hair and decided to remove it or he never had it, however, you have to know that Dwyane He is not bald, but he does not like his hair.

He was a gang member

One of the shelters during a very rebellious stage of actor kept him on the streets for a long time, the actor was surrounded by bad companies that brought him some problems particularly eight arrests for participating in a network of juvenile thieves, this before the age of 17.

Had the toughest coach

While most have had parents who have treated them gently, Dwayne Johnson He had in him the toughest coach anyone can have: his father, who in the beginning prepared him.

He would kill me with the blows and he would tell me if you are going to vomit, go outside if you are going to cry, go home with my mom, I hated it but now I understand it because I became the man I am ”

The current Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson He was a full-time wrestler for eight years, the first to win the world championship seven times. WWF.

It is worth mentioning that the blood of a fighter was carried in his blood as a son, grandson and cousin of fighters.

Suffered from depression

Its rough-looking appearance casts doubt on the actor he could have succumbed to this mental condition, however it was so, after a strong trigger, according to the same actor, he remembers three great moments of depression; The first, due to an arm injury that jeopardized his career as a soccer player in college, the second when he was removed from the Canadian soccer league and lastly when he divorced in 2008.

Supports foundation for children with terminal illnesses

The actor does not forget the difficult moments of his family in the past so in 2006 he created his organization for charity, foundation « The rock« , which is dedicated to activities dedicated to children at risk and terminally ill, they distribute toys to children in American hospitals.

Boosts sport in schools where it was formed

As a tribute to his first dreams, the actor donated a million Dollars to the University of Miami for the renovation of the soccer facilities in which he had trained as a player.

Highest-paid actor according to Forbes

At 2002 made history by receiving $ 5.5 million for his role in the movie the scorpion, 16 years later « The rock« She continues to break records and reap her fortune. In one year she had a turnover of 124 million, which placed her on this important list, knowing that she said: