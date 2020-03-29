It’s been over two weeks since Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, and the season was immediately considered suspended until further notice. Since then, different players, coaches, members of the coaching staff … have been catching Covid-19. One of them has been Christian woodDetroit Pistons player, who in turn was the first to heal himself completely.

However, despite having been the first to come out of the disease, Wood has been the player who has most bothered with the news of his positive. Dwane Casey, head coach of the Pistons, says that his center did not have the slightest intention of making this fact public.

“When we saw that the news had leaked we were completely baffled. He didn’t want his name to come out, and he got annoyed with us. He didn’t want it to be said. He didn’t even have time to tell his mother before it came out that he was infected. “

Christian Wood is fully recovered from the coronavirus, according to his agent. pic.twitter.com/TkuqTPTJ2t

Christian Wood’s anger with his team comes because the members of the Michigan franchise were the only ones who knew about it. Casey added: “I was really pissed off about it, and I understand him. I told our staff that something like this can’t happen anymore, that it’s nothing professional. It was very unfair to Wood that everything happened this way.”

