Award winners represent professionals who, despite all the difficulties imposed by authorities, impartially inform about the crisis caused by the new coronavirus in places like China, Chechnya and Venezuela. The DW distinguishes this year with the Freedom of Speech Award ), more than a dozen journalists for their work during the new coronavirus crisis.

The prizewinners and prizewinners from four continents represent all the media professionals in the world who, in adverse conditions, disseminate impartial information about the new coronavirus and its spread.

“In times of a global health crisis, journalism plays an essential role, and each journalist bears a great responsibility,” said DW Director-General Peter Limbourg during the announcement of the winners in Berlin.

“Citizens of all countries have the right to receive information based on independent facts and results. All forms of censorship can cost lives! Attempts to criminalize news coverage of the current situation clearly hurt freedom of expression,” said Limbourg.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a video message to the winners that public opinion needs “complete and accurate information about the pandemic and must be involved in the decisions that are made on our behalf”.

According to her, “it is shocking that journalists are attacked, threatened, arrested, accused of crimes they did not commit and even disappear because they reported about a pandemic”.

Defense organizations for journalists have denounced broad restrictions on press freedom in the context of the covid-19 pandemic. “In all parts of the world, authoritarian regimes have not been able to resist using this unprecedented crisis to control national media or to increase control over them or to strengthen state censorship,” said Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The International Press Institute (IPI) documented more than 150 attacks on press freedom in numerous countries, in the context of the epidemic, until April 29. The IPI lists cases of censorship, restriction of access to information and above all also arrests of journalists and verbal and physical attacks on journalists.

Disappearances in China

The situation is especially difficult in countries where press freedom is already severely limited. For example in China, where the new coronavirus was first identified, in December 2019. In the crisis that followed, the whole world was able to feel “the effects of almost complete control over the news in China”, analyzed the RSF.

When in doubt, “the execution of censorship orders is placed above the protection of health”, wrote the NGO. In the current ranking of press freedom of the institution, China is in the position before the antepenultimate one.

The international press mainly highlighted the disappearance of several Chinese people who practiced citizen journalism in the context of the pandemic. Lawyer Chen Qiushi reported on Twitter and YouTube about the quarantine in Wuhan City until he disappeared on February 6.

“I’m afraid: in front of me is the disease, behind me are the Chinese police and justice,” Chen said in a YouTube video, a few days before he disappeared.

“But as long as I live, I will continue to report – and report only what I saw and heard myself. I am not afraid of death. Communist Party: do you really think I am afraid of you?” Said Chen in the video, which was once seen almost 3 million times. Chen had already shown signs of not fearing the PC in 2019, when he reported on the protests in Hong Kong.

Also businessman Fang Bi had posted videos and live-streams about the situation in his hometown, Wuhan, before disappearing. On February 1, he filmed bags for transporting corpses in a vehicle parked outside a hospital. The next day, Fang reported that the police confiscated his laptop and questioned him. Since February 9, his whereabouts are unknown.

And the repression continues: since April 19, three Chinese activists who worked on a project against censorship have disappeared.

Threats in Chechnya

Another case of great international repercussion was that of investigative journalist Jelena Milaschina, in Russia.

Since 1996, this internationally awarded journalist has been writing for the Nowaja Gaseta newspaper. Because of her critical news coverage of the way Chechnya is dealing with the coronavirus crisis, she has been targeted by the head of that autonomous republic, Ramzán Ajmátovich Kadyrow.

In mid-April, Milaschina wrote that residents of the region with symptoms of covid-19 did not seek treatment for fear of reprisals. A day later, Kadyrow called on Russian security services, through a video posted on social media, to stop “these monsters who write and tease my people”. If the authorities want “that we commit crimes and become criminals, then say so,” he added. Humanitarian NGOs understood the declaration as a death threat to Milaschina.

These statements prompted the German government’s human rights officer, Bärbel Kofler, and France’s human rights ambassador, François Croquette, to demand that Russia investigate the threats to Milaschina. “Threats to public office holders are totally unacceptable and contrary to the rule of law,” they said in a joint statement.

Milaschina, who has been investigating corruption and human rights violations in Chechnya for years, had been beaten in February at a hotel in Grozny, the Chechen capital.

Twelve days of detention

Writing about the coronavirus also had serious consequences for the 25-year-old journalist Darvinson Rojas. He posts information about the pandemic in Venezuela on his Twitter account.

On March 21, the journalist was arrested while at home in Caracas by the Faes police special unit. On Twitter, Roja wrote that security forces had said they had received an anonymous report of a coronavirus case. But, according to Amnesty International, he was later interrogated by the police, who wanted to know who had given him the numbers of coronavirus cases he had released.

Rojas was released after 12 days in jail after paying a bond, and charged with “hate speech” and “public incitement”. Amnesty said the accusations are of a political nature and are “an attempt to curb Rojas’ news coverage of the pandemic in Venezuela”.

Since 2017, Reporters Without Borders has recorded a record number of arbitrary arrests and violence against journalists by police and secret services in the South American country.

DW demands release of journalists

“We highlight all and all of our colleagues who, in these difficult times, are prevented, through violence, from carrying out their work,” said Limbourg. “DW demands that all journalists worldwide, who have been arrested for their coverage of the coronavirus crisis, be released immediately.”

The Freedom of Speech award has been awarded since 2015 to initiatives or people who have made a strong commitment to human rights and freedom of expression.

Among the recipients are Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, the White House Correspondents’ Association and Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández.

In a normal situation, the award is one of the highlights of the Global Media Forum (GMF) media event in Bonn. This year, however, the GMF will only take place virtually.

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Doing ‘home office’ and other expressions that don’t make sense in English

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

