Duván Zapata crashed against Fariñez: “We have not been able to bring the goals in Italy to the Colombian National Team”

So far there are two games in the group stage of the America’s Cup 2021 and the forwards of the Colombia selection They are divorced with the goal, they scored one and it was the work of Cardona. The call to score goals is Duvan Zapata and the “Bull” continues with the wet powder.

At the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira stadium in Goiania, Colombia drew 0-0 with Venezuela and the criticism is focused on the Atalanta duo: Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel. Those who had the responsibility to take advantage of a Vinotinto decimated by casualties and failed.

“Unfortunately we were not lucky to put it in, the balance is quite positive because we try to generate play, we create opportunities and, unfortunately, we could not realize them,” said Zapata.

# CopaAmérica 🏆 @ FCFSeleccionCol and @SeleVinotinto equaled 0-0 for the second date of Group B of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica and this was the best of the match. 🇨🇴 Colombia 🆚 Venezuela 🇻🇪 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/grYu7qk0G9 – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 17, 2021

Zapata finished six times and three went to goal, but ran into the short but talented Venezuelan goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez. In the case of Muriel, the ‘9’ jacket only finished once within the three suits.

“We knew that we were going to find these adversities, they got behind and with everything and that we had options,” closed Zapata, who promised work so that those goals begin to reach the selection that have eluded him.

