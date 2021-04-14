Duvall drives 7 MLB runs

04/14/2021 at 6:48 AM CEST

EFE

Starter Shane Bieber worked nine episodes for the Cleveland Indians, who beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0. Bieber (2-0) allowed three hits, walked one and retired 11 batters via strikeout en route to claiming the win.

Puerto Rican catcher Roberto Pérez and pinch hitter Amed Rosario drove in each other to shape Cleveland’s ninth win.

For the White Sox the defeat was carried by the relay Garret Crochet (0-2) in a third of an episode.

Santana is the star for the Royals

Dominican first baseman Carlos Santana drove in two touchdowns for the Kansas City Royals, who defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-2. Santana hit a sacrifice in the first inning and was in charge of giving mobility to the board by pushing the Royals’ first run. The Dominican emerged again in the second inning by sending a roll to the short stops, driving his second score of the day. Santana thus reached six RBIs so far this season.

On the mound the victory was credited to starter Danny Duffy (2-0) in a six-inning effort. For the Angels, the loss was charged by starter Dylan Bundy (0-1) in seven innings.

Flaherty gives the Cardinals the advantage

Starter Jack Flaherty pitched five solid innings and was backed by three home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Washington Nationals 14-3. Flaherty (2-0) pitched five innings, allowed three hits, one run and retired six batters via strikeout for the win.

On the drums, second baseman Matt Carpenter (1), first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (1) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (3) each hit home runs in the Cardinals attack.

The Nationals’ loss was charged by starter Stephen Strasburg (0-1) in a four-inning job.

Seven RBIs for Duvall

Ranger Adam Duvall hit two home runs and finished with seven RBIs for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Atlanta Braves 14-8. Duvall hit both of his home runs in the third inning, with no runners ahead. The outfielder, who hit almost perfect 4 of 5, returned to send the ball to the fairway in the seventh inning, with two teammates in circulation.

On the mound the winner was relief John Curtiss (1-0) in one and two-thirds inning.

For the Braves, the drums were represented by the Dominican ranger Marcell Ozuna (1), who hit from four corners in the first inning against the pitches of the Venezuelan starter Pablo López, leading a runner ahead when an out was recorded in the episode. The loss was carried by starter Max Fried (0-1) in one episode.

Stalling drives three runs and González two

Catcher Jacob Stalling drove in three touchdowns and Dominican third baseman Erik González drove in two for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-4. Gonzalez made contact with the ball three of the five times he traveled to the batter’s cage, and he finished with two RBIs and one scored.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Chris Stratton (1-0) in one-episode work. For the Padres the defeat was carried by Colombian relief Nabil Crismatt (0-1) in five full innings.

Contreras seals the Cubs victory

Venezuelan receiver Willson Contreras hit from four corners for two touchdowns and sealed the victory of the Chicago Cubs, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Contreras (2) hit a full lap in the eighth with a runner ahead as he chased closer Brent Suter’s streamer. The Venezuelan, who traveled three times to the batter’s box and connected once, hit the field ball all the way to the left field, with a blow that sent the ball flying 438 feet, and taking ranger Ian Happ ahead.

The victory was credited by the Dominican relief Pedro Strop (1-0) in one episode, allowing an unstoppable.

For the Brewers, Mexican shortstop Luis Urías (1) hit a full lap in the second inning, leading a runner down the road as he chased pitches from starter Alec Mills. The defeat was carried by Suter (0-1) in one episode.

Stroman leads the Mets win

Starter Marcus Stroman was six innings on the mound and ranger Brandon Nimmo drove in three touchdowns for the New York Mets, who defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. The Mets were credited with the doubleheader after beating the Phillies 4-3 in the first game.

Stroman (2-0) allowed four hits and retired three batters via strikeout en route to his second win. The loss for the Phillies was carried by starter Aaron Nola (0-1) in five innings.

South Korean starter Ryu controls the Yankees

South Korean starter Hyun Jin Ryu reached the seventh inning on Tuesday while second baseman Marcus Semien and designated hitter Rowdy Téllez hit home runs that allowed Toronto Blue Jays beat New York Yankees 7-3. Ryu (1-1) allowed just one run in 6 2/3 innings, struck out seven batters and limited the Yankees to four hits and one walk.

Semien and Tellez each hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees’ loss was charged by starter Jameson Taillon (0-1) in 3 2/3 innings.

Urías makes the difference for the Oriols

Mexican second baseman Ramón Urías hit the run-in single on Tuesday that ensured the Baltimore Oriols 7-6 win over Seattle Mariners in the second game of a doubleheader. Both ninths split the day after the Mariners won 7-6 in the first game of the afternoon.

In the seventh inning, Urías singled into center field and drove in pinch-runner Rio Ruiz with the winning score.

On the mound the victory was credited by the Dominican closer César Valdez (2-0) in one episode. For the Mariners, the loss was charged by closer Casey Sadler (0-1) in two-thirds of the innings.

Culberson’s home run vs. the Rays

Starter Kyle Gibson worked seven full innings, third baseman Charlie Culberson hit the ball and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3. Gibson (2-0) allowed four hits and two runs, gave away two walks and struck out three batters en route to claiming the victory. Culberson (1) hit all fours in the eighth with a teammate on the road.

For the Rays the loss was carried by starter Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) in six innings, accepting a penalty of 10 hits and six runs.

Lowrie sends her out on the street for the Athletics

Second baseman Jed Lowrie hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, first baseman Seth Brown hit a homerun in the next inning and The Oakland Athletics defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. Lowrie (2) hit a full lap against reliever Kevin Ginkel, taking two runners ahead and practically sealing the victory.

On the mound the victory was credited by the Venezuelan relief Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) in a third of the episode. For the Diamondbacks, the loss was carried by relief relay Anthony Swarzak (0-1) in one episode.

Devers continues to hit his bat to the joy of the Red Sox

The Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game on Tuesday to the joy of the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2. The 24-year-old third baseman hit a full return in the ninth inning with no runners in the way. The Dominican, who hit the batter once in three trips, sent the ball into the street against the pitches of the Dominican closer Jorge Alcalá. The illustrious son of Sánchez Ramírez province started the season with 0 of 13, but now he has 9 of 22 (.409) with five home runs and 10 RBIs in his last four games.

The victory was credited to the relay Adam Ottavino (1-0) in one episode. For the Twins the defeat was carried by the relay Randy Dobnak (0-2) in three innings.