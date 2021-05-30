Duty-free shopping begins for the hurricane season

Duty-free shopping begins for US hurricane season.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

Tax-free shopping begins today so you can now find items with the best discounts in preparation for the next hurricane season that begins on June 1.

This year a hectic hurricane season is expected, so authorities insist that it is never too early to prepare for the storm in our state.

Jeanette Núñez, Florida Lieutenant Governor, warns: “We are asking Floridians to please do what is necessary so that this week they can purchase the necessities to prepare for the hurricane season without paying taxes.

“With an active hurricane season forecast this year, Floridians should ensure they have at least seven days of supplies and put a disaster plan in place now,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement, announcing the extension of the period of grace of 7 to 10 days.

This is an incentive that is intended to motivate residents to purchase necessary items before the hurricane season begins this June 1.

Juan Carlos Bermúdez, mayor of Doral, asked residents: “Please get ready now you can save money, get ready you don’t have to stand in line, take advantage of this opportunity.”

Duty-free items during this week can be purchased at different stores in the state of Florida such as Home Depot. The most needed list includes: flashlights for $ 40 or less, radios and batteries for $ 50 or less, gas tanks for $ 50 or less, refrigerators for $ 60 or less, and generators for less than $ 1,000.

The usual “tax holiday”, started in 2014 to buy some necessary items such as batteries, portable radios and electricity generators for the hurricane season, concludes on Sunday, June 6.

This Atlantic hurricane season will see activity “above normal,” although it is not expected to be close to that of 2020, which broke all-time records with 30 named storms, said Ben Friedman, a director of the National Administration. US Ocean and Atmosphere Agency (NOAA).