The President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, ordered law enforcement “shoot to kill“to people who violate the requirements of the strict quarantine due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

“I do not doubt. My orders are for the Police and the Army. In case of problems or a situation in which people fight and their lives are in danger, shoot them to kill,” Duterte said in a televised speech.

President Duterte accused leftist groups of stirring up public sentiment against the government during the crisis COVID-19After warning that he would not hesitate to order the authorities to “shoot them dead,” the ABS-CBN News station was quoted as saying.

The president made the comment hours after authorities dispersed a protest rally by a group of Quezon City residents for violating the quarantine from Luzon.

The chief of the National Police of PhilippinesGeneral Archie Gamboa said Thursday that police officers would not heed the president’s order and defended the comment simply as a “strong message.”

Authorities arrested some 20,389 curfew violators when Luzon and other areas were brought under quarantine to contain the pandemic of COVID-19Police said Thursday.

Philippines has confirmed a total of 2,311 cases of coronavirus, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries.

The pandemic of COVID-19 It has led President Duterte to declare a state of public health emergency, a state of calamity and a state of national emergency.