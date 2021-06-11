Dutchman Van de Beek misses the Eurocup

06/08/2021

On at 16:13 CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam

Donny van de Beek, a midfielder of the Dutch national team, will be withdrawn from the Eurocup due to an injury, as confirmed on Tuesday by his country’s federation (KNVB).

The United player has not recovered in time from the injury that he dragged in recent days and despite which, he was included in the list of 26 called by Frank de Boer.

The Van de Beek’s last game with the Netherlands team was 0-7 against Gibraltar, disputed last March. He could not play against Scotland or against Georgia, in the last two preparation friendlies of the Netherlands for the European Championship.

De Boer will not cite any other player to replace the Manchester United footballer.

The Netherlands opens its participation in the Eurocup next Sunday, June 13, at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, versus Ukraine. On June 17 they will face Austria and on June 21, North Macedonia.