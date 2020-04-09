AMSTERDAM, Apr 9 (.) – A 107-year-old Dutch woman recovered from the coronavirus, probably the oldest person in the world to survive the disease.

Cornelia Ras fell ill on March 17, a day after her 107th birthday, the Dutch newspaper AD reported, after attending a religious service with other residents of her nursing home in Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country. .

She and 40 other people in the service were later diagnosed as carrying the virus.

Twelve people in that group have since died, but their doctors told Ras on Monday that the infection had expired.

“We did not expect him to survive this,” his niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper. “He does not take medicine, he still walks well and kneels every night to thank the Lord. From the looks of it, he will be able to continue doing it.”

Before Ras, the oldest coronavirus survivor was 104-year-old American Bill Lapschies.

(Report by Bart Meijer; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)