Dutch GP – Maverick Viñales and the Yamaha lead the MotoGP practice

06/26/2021 at 11:38 AM CEST

Adrià Leon

Undeniable dominance of the official Yamaha team at the end of the free sessions of the Dutch Grand Prix. The FP3 was presented as an indispensable tool for adjusting settings for the Qualyfing Practice. The rain appearing in yesterday’s FP2 left the MotoGP protagonists with only half a ‘useful’ afternoon session, forcing them to have a good training session on Saturday morning.

It turned out to be very solid Maverick Viñales, confirming the step forward made yesterday. The Yamaha rider led the session practically from the start, managing to drop from 1:33 for the first time all weekend with 25 minutes remaining in the session. Something else cost the other rivals, unable to overcome that barrier until the last quarter of an hour: the first to appear was the World Cup leader Fabio Quartararo, to lower Mack’s time, by then at 1: 32.6.

After ‘El Diablo’, the rest of the grid ended up being fully animated, with new tires as is usual in the fight to access Q2 directly. Already in the last ten minutes of FP3, Maverick regained the first place falling to 1: 32.2 and Mir placed third, although almost half a second behind the time of # 12. Lots of trouble for Marc Márquez, which was falling in the combined with the passage of the minutes without reaction capacity. Much better it went to Pol Espargaro, which despite the small fall on Friday, was the spearhead of the brand with the golden wing throughout the session (3rd). Aleix Espargaró, Alex Rins, who seems to be definitely back, and Taakaki Nakagami, putting another Honda in the contest for the pole position, also curdled a good FP3.

Good start to Saturday for Garrett Gerloff, who improved his best time on the Yamaha yesterday by more than a second, although he ended up on the ground when the checkered flag was already waving on the Dutch track. Pleasantly surprised by the accumulated Savadori, setting – surely – one of the best weekend starts that any second Aprilia rider has made. So did Valentino, which was very constant in the last section of the session to be among the top ten that go to Q2.

Finally, Maverick Viñales, Fabio Quartararo, Pol Espargaró, Aleix Espargaró, Joan Mir, Álex Rins, Taakaki Nakagami, Miguel Oliveira, Valentino Rossi and Jack Miller close the Top10 that gives access to Q2. They are left out important men like Johann zarco, which suffered a crash at Turn 3 at the start of the session, Pecco bagnaia or the same Marc Márquez, forced to go through Q1.