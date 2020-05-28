Aerial view of the Dutch Zandvoort circuit.DUTCHPHOTO / .

The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix has been suspended for this 2020 season, due to the coronavirus pandemic and after consulting the organization of the race with that of the championship, and it cannot be held until the next edition of the World Cup. Initially, it was scheduled for the weekend of May 1-3.

The organizers concluded that it is no longer possible to run a race with fans in the stands and, therefore, decided that the race should not be held this season, but to move it to 2021. Jan Lammers, Sports Director of the Grand Prix of Holland of Formula 1, noted: “We and Formula 1 are analyzing the possibility of scheduling the race without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, that of the return of Formula 1 to the Zandvoort circuit, together with the fans from the Netherlands. And that’s why we ask everyone to be patient. It has had to wait for 35 years, so you can wait another year, “said Lammers.

A month ago, the managing director of Formula 1, Chase Carey, expressed his confidence that the season can start the weekend from July 3 to 5 in Austria, with no public on campus. In July, August and early September, the World Cup plans to carry out the first part of the activity. The season would continue in Europe, Asia and America, and would conclude in December in Abu Dhabi. “The first races would be held without followers, but we hope that they can be part of our events as the calendar progresses. We still have to work some procedures with the teams and with our partners to enter and be able to operate in each country, ”said Carey.

