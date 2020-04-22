Events cannot take place before September, as determined by the government and the Dutch newspaper highlights the problems that this will generate, including for 2020/21

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced that the ban on licensed events (professional football is on that list) will be extended until at least 1 September. “This is bitter,” said Rutte. Thus, it is almost impossible to start and end the new 2020/2021 season in time. To make matters worse, she would have to finish on the date, because of the Euro, scheduled for the summer of 2021

Ajax (photo) leads the Dutch with the same points as AZ Alkmaar and there would be 11 games left for both (.)

The current championship was not viable. Even if the games resumed on June 1, there would be eight full rounds and several games postponed, in addition to the Dutch Cup final. Now, with the championship ending early, what would the distribution of places be like for European competitions, relegation and access?

Not only is football affected. Major major competitions will take place before 1/9: Moto GP races, Zandvoort’s GP in Formula 1 and two cycling races: NK and the Amstel Gold Race. Bad news.

Wage reduction

Now that it has become clear that football will be affected in the long term because of measures to combat the coronavirus, clubs are studying the scale of the crisis. This includes wage measures to make costs more manageable, now that many sources of income have dried up.

If it is not possible to play for months, a salary cut for football players and other employees is inevitable, in order not to let clubs go bankrupt. If clubs take this radical step, the FBO, as an organization for employers of professional football clubs, will have to negotiate with the players’ unions (and in the Netherlands there are two) and the coaches.

