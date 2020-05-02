While the COVID-19 pandemic has closed the legendary tulip fields in the Netherlands to tourists, the farmers took the time to write optimistic messages with their famous flowers to remind everyone that they will always be welcome.

The confinement has altered many spring traditions, such as the tulip tourism season in the Netherlands, which runs from late March to mid-May, Holland.com reported.

As the flowers generally peak in mid-April, and there is no one around to see them, some inspired farmers write messages of hope in their tulip fields that can be seen from the sky (and on social media).

Dutch Daffodils, a family farm in Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, is closed for the season. It is one of the countless tourist attractions around the world that closed. But owners Rik and Ilse Pennings wanted people to know that they cannot wait to receive visitors.

The Daffodils family in association with the Tulips travel company in the Netherlands came together to create the messages.

“You may miss Holland, but we also miss you”, they wrote. “We spend with our families in the flower field to create something special for you. From our families to yours! We hope this brightens up your day a bit and we hope to see you next year! ”

Dutch farmers removed the heads of the white tulips to spell “See you next year” with their stems. They also carved a giant heart out of a section of red tulips, they showed on their Facebook page.

Photo: Dutchdaffodils.com and Tulipsinholland.com

The five people who created the flower message. Courtesy of DutchDaffodils.com and TulipsinHolland.com

More messages

Similarly, farmers at the S. Schouten nursery in Bant recently cut flower heads in a massive field of orange, fuchsia, and yellow flowers to read “#StayStrong,” the Associated Press reported.

According to MSN, the farm hoped to show support for health workers fighting COVID-19 up front with the tribute.

The message #StayStrong It also features the “strong fist” logo, symbolizing “the impressive perseverance of doctors and nurses” at this difficult time.

Here is an incredible view of the message recorded by a drone:

It also reads:

