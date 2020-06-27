The objective of this experiment is to guarantee that a reliable and safe power supply system can be obtained for its application in any other electric vehicle.

The feeding of the electric cars Through the batteries, it continues to create debate among the experts, since there are those who consider that the implementation of solar electric panels it is a good alternative.

Elon musk, CEO of Tesla, had contemplated the option of placing these panels in the development of the Model 3, however the idea was discarded and today it returns to take strength thanks to Lightyear, a Dutch company that has integrated a sunroof into Tesla’s vehicle to test its open-road technology.

The company has decided to carry out the tests on two electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and in one Volkswagen e-Crafter, which already have the roof equipped with solar panels and have begun to circulate on the roads to evaluate their performance.

According to the Motorpasión portal, Lightyear He claims that he has been able to integrate his electric sunroof seamlessly into both the Tesla Model 3 and the e-Crafter electric van. The objective of this experiment is to have a system ready for the Lightyear One, one of the Lightyear electric vehicles and, on the other hand, to validate this technology and its different design options to incorporate it into other vehicles.

Both models are already circulating in the vicinity of the Lightyear headquarters, in the city of Helmond, and according to the firm, in addition to checking their solar performance, different parameters will be analyzed, such as the impact of vibrations, impermeability or shock absorption capacity in the event of an impact.

The Dutch company shared through a video the testing process of these vehicles and hopes that by the end of 2020 they will have another test model ready that will verify the effectiveness of this technology working hand in hand with electric motors. Four-wheel associated metrics and a self-developed battery.

