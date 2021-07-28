Dusty Hill, bassist of the iconic group ZZ Top, dies – El Sol de México

Dusty Hill, bassist of the band ZZ Top, died at the age of 72 at his home in Houston, Texas, reported the group of which he was also a co-founder.

Through a statement, his bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, announced the death of the musician, lamenting his departure and highlighting his career over the years.

“We are saddened by the news that today our compadre, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas

We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your strong presence, good character, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental background to the Top. We will always be connected to that Blues Shuffle in C. We will miss you so much, friend. ”

Born on May 19, 1949 in Dallas, Texas, the musician was known for his style and his admiration for Elvis Presley.

In 1969 he formed with drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Billy Gibbons, the group ZZ Top with its characteristic blues / rock style, also known as “The Little Ol ‘Band from Texas”.

His international fame came thanks to his album “Eliminator” in 1983, in which he and his teammates had grown long beards to the waist. Since then the band had the same line-up for more than 40 years.

The artist suffered from an ear tumor, which caused a tour of Europe to be canceled. Then in July 2000 another tour also had to be canceled when he was diagnosed with hepatitis C.

Finally, this month his colleagues had reported that Hill had had “a hip problem” and that for that reason for the first time in 50 years he was not going to accompany them to one of their concerts.